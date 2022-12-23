How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Let’s talk pantomime. It’s probably not what you’re thinking.
Dec 23, 2022

Let's talk pantomime. It's probably not what you're thinking.

Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
First, lawmakers are closing on the passage of a big government funding bill. In Europe, Airbnb has been ordered to offer up some information to tax authorities. Also, there's a host of reasons why air travel is still a very difficult undertaking. Finally, the BBC explores the Christmas tradition of "pantomimes," but they aren't what you might be expecting.

Segments From this episode

Why all the flight cancellations? Airlines are still in recovery mode

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 23, 2022
Capacity is down. The weather's not great, either.
Another wave of flight cancellations and delays for the holidays has travelers on edge.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
