Let’s kick the tires on this new hiring data
Aug 31, 2022

Let’s kick the tires on this new hiring data

Susan Schmidt checks in with us for our discussion about market activity as the ADP jobs report numbers emerge. Some states still plan on taxing canceled student loan debt. We look into where gig workers fit in with this constantly reshaping economy.

Economic Pulse

How do gig workers fit into the rest of today's labor force?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Aug 31, 2022
Gig workers, like those who drive for Uber and deliver for DoorDash, occupy a murky position between employee and independent contractor as defined by labor laws.
Gig workers in the U.S. are subject to a patchwork of regulations that differ from state to state and city to city, says Terri Gerstein.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

