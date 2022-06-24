Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Let’s get weird about work-life balance with the creator of “Severance”
Jun 24, 2022

Let's get weird about work-life balance with the creator of "Severance"

Download
We speak with Dan Erickson, the creator, showrunner and head writer of the Apple TV+ show "Severance," where a group of workers at a mysterious corporate monolith have elected to undergo a surgical procedure that splits their personalities in two: a work version and home version. The nation’s biggest banks have passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, meant to ensure that banks can keep lending to consumers and businesses even during a severe recession.

"Severance"

On "Severance": Why you should balance work and life instead of separating them entirely

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder , Rose Conlon and Erika Soderstrom
Jun 24, 2022
The hit Apple TV+ series "Severance" offers searing commentary on corporate values, organized labor and finding purpose at work.
From left to right, actors John Turturro, Britt Lower, Christopher Walken and Adam Scott in “Severance,” now streaming on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+
