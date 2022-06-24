Let’s get weird about work-life balance with the creator of “Severance”
We speak with Dan Erickson, the creator, showrunner and head writer of the Apple TV+ show "Severance," where a group of workers at a mysterious corporate monolith have elected to undergo a surgical procedure that splits their personalities in two: a work version and home version. The nation’s biggest banks have passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, meant to ensure that banks can keep lending to consumers and businesses even during a severe recession.
Segments From this episode
On "Severance": Why you should balance work and life instead of separating them entirely
The hit Apple TV+ series "Severance" offers searing commentary on corporate values, organized labor and finding purpose at work.
