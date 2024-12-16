Let’s do the numbers on buying versus renting
New data shows that the average monthly mortgage payment for those buying a home today is about 75% higher than in 2019.
California's emissions standards will have its day in court
A clash is shaping up over whether California can set strict vehicle emission and efficiency standards. The EPA is part of this, and now U.S. Supreme Court justices have agreed to consider whether the oil and gas industry can directly challenge vehicle emissions rules, even though they’re not automakers.
Buying a house today is often more expensive than renting. Is it still worth it?
Average monthly mortgage payments for new homes are now 35% higher than apartment rents, according to data from real estate firm CBRE.
Who's ahead in the AI arms race — Microsoft? Google? Meta?
The early technological lead OpenAI had is fading, as Google and Meta continue to release and iterate competing AI products.
