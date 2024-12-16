Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Let’s do the numbers on buying versus renting
Dec 16, 2024

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
New data shows that the average monthly mortgage payment for those buying a home today is about 75% higher than in 2019.

Segments From this episode

California's emissions standards will have its day in court

by Nova Safo

A clash is shaping up over whether California can set strict vehicle emission and efficiency standards. The EPA is part of this, and now U.S. Supreme Court justices have agreed to consider whether the oil and gas industry can directly challenge vehicle emissions rules, even though they’re not automakers.

Buying a house today is often more expensive than renting. Is it still worth it?

by Samantha Fields
Dec 16, 2024
Average monthly mortgage payments for new homes are now 35% higher than apartment rents, according to data from real estate firm CBRE.
While it may not make the most financial sense to purchase a home, there's an emotional component to homeownership, said Northeastern University's Andrés Shahidinejad.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Who's ahead in the AI arms race — Microsoft? Google? Meta?

by Matt Levin
Dec 16, 2024
The early technological lead OpenAI had is fading, as Google and Meta continue to release and iterate competing AI products.
The early technological lead that OpenAI had on the generative AI front is fading.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

