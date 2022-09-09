Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Let’s cut through the noise around “quiet quitting”
Sep 9, 2022

Let's cut through the noise around "quiet quitting"

First, the BBC checks in as Britain and the world reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Then, we speak to an author about the rise of "quiet quitting" and its place in workplace culture.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

