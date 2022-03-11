Let’s compare central bank notes about the U.S., Europe
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Interest rates are making headlines in Europe, as the European Central Bank announced this week that it's going to keep rates steady for now – but is prepared to move them higher. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates next week. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer and the BBC's Victoria Craig team up for a discussion about the approaches of both central banks. The people overseeing fracking operations are running into shortages on all fronts.
Segments From this episode
Frackers face labor, equipment and materials shortages as they try to capitalize on high oil prices
The people and equipment they need are already hard at work.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer