Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s compare central bank notes about the U.S., Europe
Mar 11, 2022

Let’s compare central bank notes about the U.S., Europe

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Interest rates are making headlines in Europe, as the European Central Bank announced this week that it's going to keep rates steady for now – but is prepared to move them higher. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates next week. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer and the BBC's Victoria Craig team up for a discussion about the approaches of both central banks. The people overseeing fracking operations are running into shortages on all fronts.

Segments From this episode

Frackers face labor, equipment and materials shortages as they try to capitalize on high oil prices

by Andy Uhler
Mar 11, 2022
The people and equipment they need are already hard at work.
Fracking for oil is a two-stage process. First, you drill the well. Then you complete it by injecting sand and water to force the oil out. Above, fracking equipment at a well in Culberson County, Texas.
Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PST
7:37
3:00 AM PST
7:32
7:50 AM PST
1:50
Mar 10, 2022
16:02
Mar 10, 2022
26:11
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
The American dream, glazed and covered in sprinkles
"The Donut King'
The American dream, glazed and covered in sprinkles
Crypto has the attention of the president. What now?
Crypto has the attention of the president. What now?
Federal budget delays can create funding uncertainty for Native health program
Federal budget delays can create funding uncertainty for Native health program
How will USPS reform affect postal workers?
How will USPS reform affect postal workers?