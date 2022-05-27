Let’s analyze Biden’s executive order on policing
President Biden signed an executive order addressing policing on Wednesday, the two-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. To help us dive into what the order means, we spoke with Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, who said the order is a step in the right direction but that police reform legislation is still needed. Still in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Texas, we look into how some companies have dotted-line connections to the firearms industry, which could surprise some investors.
