Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s air out the misconceptions about inflation
Apr 18, 2022

Let’s air out the misconceptions about inflation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Inflation and tales of its constant rise have been part of the economic reality for a while, long enough for there to be plenty of misunderstandings about what the term and concept actually mean. To help clear some of that up, we spoke to Robert Rich, director of the Center for Inflation Research and a senior economic and policy adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. We check in on the state of China's GDP. Twitter has adopted the fabled "poison pill" strategy to fend of Elon Musk's bid to buy the company.

Segments From this episode

Clearing up common misconceptions about inflation

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Apr 18, 2022
“One of the biggest misconceptions is actually just what 'inflation' means” said Robert Rich, director of the Cleveland Fed's Center for Inflation Research.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is actually just what 'inflation' means,” said Robert Rich, director of the Cleveland Fed's Center for Inflation Research.
Stefani Reynolds /AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:24 AM PDT
8:20
2:32 AM PDT
7:16
2:57 AM PDT
1:50
Apr 15, 2022
22:48
Apr 15, 2022
27:59
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale
Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale
Poison pills: Why companies use the self-defense strategy
Poison pills: Why companies use the self-defense strategy
How supply chain issues and inflation have started to reshape advertising
Economic Pulse
How supply chain issues and inflation have started to reshape advertising
Etsy transaction fee spikes and vendors strike
Marketplace Tech
Etsy transaction fee spikes and vendors strike