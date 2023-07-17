Lessons in adaptation: Bay Area edition
As one program grad put it, the video game industry is “lacking in melanin." At Gameheads, students are prepping to be part of a new and improved generation of tech innovators. Plus, we'll hear from San Francisco mayor London Breed on commercial real estate.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC