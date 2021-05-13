May 13, 2021
How a cookie has become symbolic of Lebanon’s crumbling economy
From the BBC World Service: As Lebanon struggles with triple-digit inflation and a sharply rising poverty rate, people making festive maamoul cookies are changing their recipes due to rising food prices. Also, a spike in U.S. inflation last month is rattling global markets. And, Brazil’s Parliament is asking why a contract offer from Pfizer to buy doses of its vaccine was ignored for two months.
