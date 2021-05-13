Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

How a cookie has become symbolic of Lebanon’s crumbling economy
May 13, 2021

From the BBC World Service: As Lebanon struggles with triple-digit inflation and a sharply rising poverty rate, people making festive maamoul cookies are changing their recipes due to rising food prices. Also, a spike in U.S. inflation last month is rattling global markets. And, Brazil’s Parliament is asking why a contract offer from Pfizer to buy doses of its vaccine was ignored for two months.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
