Tracking jobs (and joblessness) amid COVID-19
May 6, 2020

Awaiting the numbers on layoffs, hiring and unemployment. Tourism revenue in China was down 60% during the recent holiday. A forecast that half of all department stores located in U.S. shopping malls will close by the end of 2021.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

China's first holiday break since COVID-19 sees 60% drop in tourism revenue

by David Brancaccio , Jennifer Pak and Alex Schroeder
May 6, 2020
There are still many virus prevention measures that deter people from traveling.
Businesses are being held responsible for screening virus carriers. If an outbreak happens, they could get shut down.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What will COVID-19 do to shopping malls?

by Marielle Segarra
May 6, 2020
They were struggling before the coronavirus pandemic. If anchor stores close, that could have a domino effect on smaller shops.
The Westfield Annapolis Mall is barricaded and closed in Annapolis, Maryland, in March.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Affection Cigarettes After Sex

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
