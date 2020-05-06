May 6, 2020
Tracking jobs (and joblessness) amid COVID-19
Awaiting the numbers on layoffs, hiring and unemployment. Tourism revenue in China was down 60% during the recent holiday. A forecast that half of all department stores located in U.S. shopping malls will close by the end of 2021.
China's first holiday break since COVID-19 sees 60% drop in tourism revenue
There are still many virus prevention measures that deter people from traveling.
What will COVID-19 do to shopping malls?
They were struggling before the coronavirus pandemic. If anchor stores close, that could have a domino effect on smaller shops.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow