Sep 1, 2020
Lawsuit claims McDonald’s set up some Black franchise owners for failure
More than 50 Black former McDonald's franchise owners allege discriminatory practices by the fast food company. Plus, temporary furloughs turning into permanent job losses. And, how evictions are hitting U.S. immigrants.
Segments From this episode
What we were hoping was temporary has turned into a lasting reduction in demand
With more permanent job losses coming, people are going to have to readjust. Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
Black former McDonald's franchisees are suing over discrimination accusations
The plaintiffs are seeking up to $1 billion in damages.
For many immigrants, the eviction crisis has already begun
Undocumented tenants have the same rights when it comes to evictions. But they often can't come forward to report abuse.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director