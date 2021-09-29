Lawmakers get another warning from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Also today: China correspondent Jennifer Pak joins us to discuss the power cuts there, which have hit millions of homes and factories and can affect what we can eventually buy over here. Also, a new study shows how the pandemic has hindered global efforts to provide and grow access to electricity.
Segments From this episode
Democrats and GOP still at odds over the debt ceiling
Janet Yellen said action must be taken to avoid a financial mess in the middle of October.
The pandemic slowed global efforts to expand access to electricity
According to a new IEA report, the pandemic stalled progress the most in sub-Saharan Africa.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director