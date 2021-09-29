How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Lawmakers get another warning from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Sep 29, 2021

Also today: China correspondent Jennifer Pak joins us to discuss the power cuts there, which have hit millions of homes and factories and can affect what we can eventually buy over here. Also, a new study shows how the pandemic has hindered global efforts to provide and grow access to electricity. 

Segments From this episode

Democrats and GOP still at odds over the debt ceiling

Janet Yellen said action must be taken to avoid a financial mess in the middle of October.
The pandemic slowed global efforts to expand access to electricity

by Samantha Fields
Sep 29, 2021
According to a new IEA report, the pandemic stalled progress the most in sub-Saharan Africa.
A report shows that the pandemic hindered efforts to establish access to electricity around the globe, as governments diverted resources to fighting COVID-19.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

