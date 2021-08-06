Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Lawmakers debate cryptocurrency regulation to help pay for infrastructure
Aug 6, 2021

We also check in on the electric vehicle playing field between the U.S. and China. We also examine the way companies that formed during the pandemic – and feature people who have never met in person – establish their work dynamic.

Segments From this episode

Should the cryptocurrency craze help foot the bill for infrastructure?

A proposal imposes new rules on brokers who trade cryptocurrencies for clients.
Startups formed during the pandemic are rewriting the rules for how new companies work

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 6, 2021
Startups without any office space used to be mostly unheard of. Now, they may be here to stay.
Among the stated advantages of remote work are a "culture of documentation" and improved management skills.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
