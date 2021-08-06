Lawmakers debate cryptocurrency regulation to help pay for infrastructure
We also check in on the electric vehicle playing field between the U.S. and China. We also examine the way companies that formed during the pandemic – and feature people who have never met in person – establish their work dynamic.
Segments From this episode
Should the cryptocurrency craze help foot the bill for infrastructure?
A proposal imposes new rules on brokers who trade cryptocurrencies for clients.
Startups formed during the pandemic are rewriting the rules for how new companies work
Startups without any office space used to be mostly unheard of. Now, they may be here to stay.
