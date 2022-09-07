Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Last time oil prices were this low, Russia hadn’t yet invaded Ukraine
Sep 7, 2022

Last time oil prices were this low, Russia hadn’t yet invaded Ukraine

Oil prices are now at a seven-month low, and a lot has happened in those seven months. Plus, Californians have been asked not to charge EVs during peak hours. And, what's the "joint employer" rule? Something that helps tip labor regulations back toward workers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

