Feb 12, 2020
It's Day 2 of intense questioning from lawmakers on Capitol Hill for Fed chair Jerome Powell. Sirius is investing big in Soundcloud, a destination for up-and-coming musicians. A new startup is helping teachers reach the dream of homeownership.
Stories From this episode
Sirius is investing in SoundCloud to the tune of $75M
SoundCloud is known for hosting up-and-coming artists like Billie Eilish.
Landing a home on a teacher's salary
In exchange for a big cut, a startup is helping educators to buy houses in expensive cities.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow