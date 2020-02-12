Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Tennis baller

Feb 12, 2020
I quit!

Feb 11, 2020
It's Day 2 of intense questioning from lawmakers on Capitol Hill for Fed chair Jerome Powell. Sirius is investing big in Soundcloud, a destination for up-and-coming musicians. A new startup is helping teachers reach the dream of homeownership.

Sirius is investing in SoundCloud to the tune of $75M

by Kristin Schwab Feb 12, 2020
SoundCloud is known for hosting up-and-coming artists like Billie Eilish.
Before winning five Grammy Awards this year, Billie Eilish got her start on Soundcloud five years ago.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Landing a home on a teacher's salary

by Amy Scott Feb 12, 2020
In exchange for a big cut, a startup is helping educators to buy houses in expensive cities.
Buying a house in the Bay Area of California has become out of reach for a lot of families.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow