Labor Department report addresses issues in mental health coverage
The report found discrepancies in how mental health care is handled compared to other health services.
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the department will ramp up legal enforcement: “We need to make sure people are covered.”
