Labor Department report addresses issues in mental health coverage
Jan 25, 2022

Labor Department report addresses issues in mental health coverage

The report found discrepancies in how mental health care is handled compared to other health services.

Segments From this episode

Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Jan 25, 2022
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the department will ramp up legal enforcement: “We need to make sure people are covered.”
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the department will ramp up legal enforcement: “We need to make sure people are covered.”
Graeme Jennings/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

