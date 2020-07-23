Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Corporate giants urged to drop Chinese suppliers over labor abuse concerns
Jul 23, 2020

Corporate giants urged to drop Chinese suppliers over labor abuse concerns

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Activists and campaign groups allege companies including Apple and Nike are benefiting from labor abuses in Xinjiang. Could China's tech-heavy STAR Market rival the Nasdaq? Toymakers cash in on lockdown demand for board games.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?
COVID-19
When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?
Hospitals scramble to switch to government's new COVID reporting system
Hospitals scramble to switch to government's new COVID reporting system
Trump Fed nominee advances in Senate despite support for gold standard
Trump Fed nominee advances in Senate despite support for gold standard
USCIS budget shortfall could mean a longer wait for immigrants
USCIS budget shortfall could mean a longer wait for immigrants