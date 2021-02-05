Feb 5, 2021
Kuaishou makes a splash as Hong Kong’s biggest IPO since 2019
Shares of Chinese video-sharing app Kuaishou nearly tripled in price in their Hong Kong stock market debut Friday. Plus, there may be movement on appointing the next leader of the World Trade Organization. And, why Barclays' boss sees Brexit as a bit of a benefit.
