Featured Now COVID-19Make Me SmartEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
Hiring and sick leave at one of the largest private employers
Mar 20, 2020

Hiring and sick leave at one of the largest private employers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Supermarket chain Kroger is hiring 10,000 people. Goldman Sachs predicts first-time unemployment claims will soar to 2.25 million. The White House wants $50 billion to help U.S. airlines stay alive, and another $150 billion for other distressed industries.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

There's "no need to hoard," grocery store CEO says

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn Mar 20, 2020
"There's plenty of food in the supply chain," said Rodney McMullen, CEO of the supermarket chain Kroger.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen explains the supermarket's new emergency leave policy, as well as why shoppers shouldn't panic.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

Is it time yet for the government to bail out some large companies hurt by COVID-19?

by Mitchell Hartman Mar 20, 2020
If the government does bail out airlines and other industries, what might be required of those companies?
President Trump said Thursday he supports the U.S. taking equity stakes in companies that receive assistance.
Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Every Day a Dream Menahan Street Band

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE