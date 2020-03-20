As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 20, 2020
Hiring and sick leave at one of the largest private employers
Supermarket chain Kroger is hiring 10,000 people. Goldman Sachs predicts first-time unemployment claims will soar to 2.25 million. The White House wants $50 billion to help U.S. airlines stay alive, and another $150 billion for other distressed industries.
COVID-19
There's "no need to hoard," grocery store CEO says
"There's plenty of food in the supply chain," said Rodney McMullen, CEO of the supermarket chain Kroger.
COVID-19
Is it time yet for the government to bail out some large companies hurt by COVID-19?
If the government does bail out airlines and other industries, what might be required of those companies?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
