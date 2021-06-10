Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Keystone XL pipeline project is canceled
Jun 10, 2021

Keystone XL pipeline project is canceled

The company that was building the Keystone XL oil pipeline has canceled the project. President Joe Biden had already revoked the pipeline’s permit. Plus, G-7 leaders gather for a summit with ambitions to set a new global economic agenda. And, a significant increase in U.S. energy storage abilities and what it means cleaner power in the face of climate change.

Biden meets with Boris Johnson to discuss transatlantic relations ahead of G-7 summit

The BBC's international business correspondent Theo Leggett has more.
Company behind Keystone XL says it's winding down the pipeline project

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Why U.S. energy storage is increasing

by Andy Uhler
Jun 10, 2021
Emerging technology and cheaper prices have brought an energy storage boom.
Energy storage increases are not due to pandemic declines, but are instead signs of an evolving industry and cheaper prices.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
