Jun 10, 2021
Keystone XL pipeline project is canceled
The company that was building the Keystone XL oil pipeline has canceled the project. President Joe Biden had already revoked the pipeline’s permit. Plus, G-7 leaders gather for a summit with ambitions to set a new global economic agenda. And, a significant increase in U.S. energy storage abilities and what it means cleaner power in the face of climate change.
Segments From this episode
Biden meets with Boris Johnson to discuss transatlantic relations ahead of G-7 summit
The BBC's international business correspondent Theo Leggett has more.
Company behind Keystone XL says it's winding down the pipeline project
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Why U.S. energy storage is increasing
Emerging technology and cheaper prices have brought an energy storage boom.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director