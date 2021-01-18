I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The Keystone XL pipeline’s new fate
Jan 18, 2021

The Keystone XL pipeline's new fate

President-elect Joe Biden appears set to cancel the permit for the pipeline as one of his first acts in office. Plus, competition for original content in the TV streaming wars. And, Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in the fight to outlaw housing discrimination.

Biden may cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit as soon as his first day in office, sources say

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Netflix keeps producing, even as it loses popular shows to competitors

by Erika Beras
Jan 18, 2021
The company is promising new original content weekly to attract and keep subscribers.
Netflix is looking for more hits. Above, the streaming platform's home screen.
Netflix
Race and Economy

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.'s fair housing legacy

by Amy Scott
Jan 18, 2021
Amid the public outrage that followed King's assassination, President Johnson pushed Congress to pass the legislation in King's honor.
Congress passed the Fair Housing Act after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in 1968, as a way of honoring him. Above, King addresses a meeting in Chicago in 1966.
Jeff Kamen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Cherry Tomatoes Guustavv

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
