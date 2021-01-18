Jan 18, 2021
The Keystone XL pipeline’s new fate
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
President-elect Joe Biden appears set to cancel the permit for the pipeline as one of his first acts in office. Plus, competition for original content in the TV streaming wars. And, Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in the fight to outlaw housing discrimination.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Biden may cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit as soon as his first day in office, sources say
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Netflix keeps producing, even as it loses popular shows to competitors
The company is promising new original content weekly to attract and keep subscribers.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.'s fair housing legacy
Amid the public outrage that followed King's assassination, President Johnson pushed Congress to pass the legislation in King's honor.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director