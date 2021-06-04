Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Key EU finance ministers say a new global tax system is “within reach”
Jun 4, 2021

Key EU finance ministers say a new global tax system is “within reach”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Ahead of a G-7 meeting in London, finance chiefs from the European Union's four largest economies say now is the time to overhaul corporate tax around the world. And, pandemic volunteers in England's health system have seen a well-being boost that's equal to getting a $2,500 bonus.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Adding up the economic benefits of volunteering during a pandemic

by Victoria Craig
Jun 4, 2021
One study found the net benefit from a British health service volunteer program equated to a $627 million boost for the economy.
During the pandemic, volunteers in England got the same wellbeing boost that they would get from receiving a $2,500 bonus, new research from the London School of Economics reveals this week. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Manufacturing delays mean retailers may consider raising prices
Manufacturing delays mean retailers may consider raising prices
With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges
With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges
Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.
Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.
Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?
Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?