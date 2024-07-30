Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Keeping the mystery around airline ticket prices
Jul 30, 2024

Keeping the mystery around airline ticket prices

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Rahman Roslan/Getty Images
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked new regulation that would have required airlines to disclose all fees upfront.

Segments From this episode

A win for airlines, a loss for fee transparency?

by Nova Safo

Amid a lawsuit supported by airlines, a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked rules requiring the carriers to transparently disclose fees so that customers can better comparison-shop. The rule was scheduled to take effect in late fall. Now, its fate is up in the air.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The latest read on housing affordability

by David Brancaccio

The S&P Case-Shiller home price index is up 6.8% in the 12 months through May. It comes as a reminder of sorts that some can afford housing — thanks to a lift from generational wealth. Let’s discuss with economist David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Supplying the astronauts on the ISS isn't cheap. Here's a glimpse at what it involves.

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 30, 2024
Consumers complain that grocery shopping on Earth is expensive, but at least it doesn't require a spaceflight.
NASA spends $3.1 billion on the International Space Station every year.
NASA via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Nigeria and the "japa"

In the face of widespread shortages and skyrocketing inflation, the government of Nigeria doubled the minimum wage and relaunched a program to bring jobs to young people. There, economic conditions are driving many young Nigerians to leave the country. The BBC’s Hannah Gelbart reports.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:40 AM PDT
9:41
3:06 AM PDT
11:41
Jul 29, 2024
26:26
Jul 26, 2024
28:19
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Biden White House has a lot on its economic plate before term ends
Election 2024
Biden White House has a lot on its economic plate before term ends
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
“Horses blink”: An equestrian sports journalist unwinds memories of 35-millimeter film
My Analog Life
“Horses blink”: An equestrian sports journalist unwinds memories of 35-millimeter film
Why do fewer Americans think they'll be working past age 62?
Why do fewer Americans think they'll be working past age 62?