Keeping the mystery around airline ticket prices
Segments From this episode
A win for airlines, a loss for fee transparency?
Amid a lawsuit supported by airlines, a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked rules requiring the carriers to transparently disclose fees so that customers can better comparison-shop. The rule was scheduled to take effect in late fall. Now, its fate is up in the air.
The latest read on housing affordability
The S&P Case-Shiller home price index is up 6.8% in the 12 months through May. It comes as a reminder of sorts that some can afford housing — thanks to a lift from generational wealth. Let’s discuss with economist David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds.
Supplying the astronauts on the ISS isn't cheap. Here's a glimpse at what it involves.
Nigeria and the "japa"
In the face of widespread shortages and skyrocketing inflation, the government of Nigeria doubled the minimum wage and relaunched a program to bring jobs to young people. There, economic conditions are driving many young Nigerians to leave the country. The BBC’s Hannah Gelbart reports.