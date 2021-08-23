Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Kamala Harris kicks off Asia tour
Aug 23, 2021

Kamala Harris kicks off Asia tour

The vice president is in Singapore as she begins a tour of the region to discuss trade, cyber security and the ongoing issues cased by COVID-19. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
