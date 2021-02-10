Feb 10, 2021
Yet more evidence of a “K-shaped” economic recovery
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, the latest reading of consumer prices in the U.S. and what they mean for worries about inflation. And, a contact tracing program in Miami Beach, Florida, to keep people healthy and arts venues, hotels and restaurants running.
Segments From this episode
New report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York provides more evidence of some workers getting left behind while others rebound
This new report also found that low-wage workers have borne the brunt of job cuts during the pandemic. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Latest reading on U.S. consumer prices show no sign of inflation yet
"Today's CPI, that consumer price index, measuring how prices have fared, year over year, shows an increase of only 1.3%. That is not inflation territory and the market is going to take that as a good sign," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors. That said, inflation is something to keep an eye on as negotiations among lawmakers for more economic relief continue. "Remember that the Fed has said that they want inflation to average about 2%," Schmidt said. Over time, we've been well under, so if we exceed 2%, it's likely that the Fed still won't change interest rates. We're coming in well below 1.3%. I think that gives us plenty of room to move, and it's going to reassure investors that the Fed is going to hold tight for now, and interest rates aren't going to increase anytime soon."
Contact-tracing program aims to spread safety at Miami Beach businesses
The area's hospitality industry has suffered economically during the pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director