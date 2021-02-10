Yet more evidence of a “K-shaped” economic recovery

Latest reading on U.S. consumer prices show no sign of inflation yet

"Today's CPI, that consumer price index, measuring how prices have fared, year over year, shows an increase of only 1.3%. That is not inflation territory and the market is going to take that as a good sign," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors. That said, inflation is something to keep an eye on as negotiations among lawmakers for more economic relief continue. "Remember that the Fed has said that they want inflation to average about 2%," Schmidt said. Over time, we've been well under, so if we exceed 2%, it's likely that the Fed still won't change interest rates. We're coming in well below 1.3%. I think that gives us plenty of room to move, and it's going to reassure investors that the Fed is going to hold tight for now, and interest rates aren't going to increase anytime soon."