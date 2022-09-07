Juul e-cigarettes could be targeting a more mature audience
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
No more people under the age of 35 in Juul ads, social media or product placement – it's all a part of massive tentative settlement for the e-cigarette maker. Susan Schmidt of Exchange Capital Resources drops some market insight for us. There's a different side of the supply chain saga – retailers are now dealing with too much stuff.
Segments From this episode
Retailers struggle under load of unsold inventory
Earlier in the pandemic, stores grappled with shortages. But as supply chains bulked up, they now have the opposite problem. And consumers' frequently shifting demands aren't helping.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant