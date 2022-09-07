Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Juul e-cigarettes could be targeting a more mature audience
Sep 7, 2022

Juul e-cigarettes could be targeting a more mature audience

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
No more people under the age of 35 in Juul ads, social media or product placement – it's all a part of massive tentative settlement for the e-cigarette maker. Susan Schmidt of Exchange Capital Resources drops some market insight for us. There's a different side of the supply chain saga – retailers are now dealing with too much stuff.

Segments From this episode

Retailers struggle under load of unsold inventory

by Justin Ho
Sep 7, 2022
Earlier in the pandemic, stores grappled with shortages. But as supply chains bulked up, they now have the opposite problem. And consumers' frequently shifting demands aren't helping.
The supply chain built up momentum during the pandemic, which has led to an inventory surplus.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:47 AM PDT
7:26
2:30 AM PDT
9:04
7:51 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 6, 2022
27:21
Sep 6, 2022
28:28
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
High energy prices could threaten European utilities' ability to keep doing business
High energy prices could threaten European utilities' ability to keep doing business
How a tax credit to boost minority hiring became a gift to temp agencies
How a tax credit to boost minority hiring became a gift to temp agencies
Will the electric grid be able to power EVs — and everything else?
A Warmer World
Will the electric grid be able to power EVs — and everything else?
Who's paying what when Texas buses migrants to sanctuary cities?
Who's paying what when Texas buses migrants to sanctuary cities?