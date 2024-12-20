Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Make a difference in our non-profit newsroom... and in the lives of millions of Marketplace listeners. Donate Today 💙
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Just in time for the holidays: Political drama on both sides of the Atlantic
Dec 20, 2024

Just in time for the holidays: Political drama on both sides of the Atlantic

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Here in the States: a possible partial government shutdown. And over in Germany: economic headwinds amid political upheaval.

Segments From this episode

No funding plan for the government

The House defied President-elect Donald Trump and has voted down a revised temporary spending package, leaving the federal government headed toward a partial shutdown at midnight. What are some of the practical implications?

Listen Now
Share Now on:

"Don't blame the workers, blame Amazon"

by Nova Safo

It’s five days before Christmas and Hanukkah, and a strike at a number of Amazon commerce locations is entering day two. Amazon says its operations are business as usual, though picketing workers are asking for understanding should holiday gifts be delayed.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

What's going on over in Germany?

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Ariana Rosas
Dec 20, 2024
Europe's largest economy is facing headwinds while the government is in turmoil.
"The [political] uncertainty in Germany could last all the way through April 2025," warns Ludovic Subran at Allianz.
Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PST
8:05
3:06 AM PST
17:00
Dec 19, 2024
26:46
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Dec 17, 2024
36:12
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Marketplace Morning Report
Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a scrapped government spending bill
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Fed cuts rates by quarter percentage point — and rips up playbook for next year
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade