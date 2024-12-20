Just in time for the holidays: Political drama on both sides of the Atlantic
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Here in the States: a possible partial government shutdown. And over in Germany: economic headwinds amid political upheaval.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
No funding plan for the government
The House defied President-elect Donald Trump and has voted down a revised temporary spending package, leaving the federal government headed toward a partial shutdown at midnight. What are some of the practical implications?
"Don't blame the workers, blame Amazon"
It’s five days before Christmas and Hanukkah, and a strike at a number of Amazon commerce locations is entering day two. Amazon says its operations are business as usual, though picketing workers are asking for understanding should holiday gifts be delayed.
What's going on over in Germany?
Europe's largest economy is facing headwinds while the government is in turmoil.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC