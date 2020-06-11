Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Just Eat Takeaway gobbles up Grubhub
Jun 11, 2020

Why Europe's Just Eat Takeaway acquired Grubhub and what it means for Uber Eats, who'd previously been trying to secure a deal. Trade tensions rise between China and Australia. Spain's top soccer league La Liga returns tonight.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director