Jun 19, 2020
How companies are observing Juneteenth
Given the intense focus on racial injustice, corporations are doing more to mark Juneteenth this year. Plus, how much money did households save by cooking their own meals during lockdowns? And, 40 years of CNN.
Stories From this episode
Here's how companies are observing Juneteenth this year
Juneteenth dates back to 1865, and it is a celebration specifically of the end of slavery in Texas, which was one of the last holdouts.
40 years of CNN, and the birth of 24-hour news coverage
CNN's 40th birthday is an occasion to look back on how the network transformed news consumption.
