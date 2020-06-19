Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

How companies are observing Juneteenth
Jun 19, 2020

Given the intense focus on racial injustice, corporations are doing more to mark Juneteenth this year. Plus, how much money did households save by cooking their own meals during lockdowns? And, 40 years of CNN.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

Here's how companies are observing Juneteenth this year

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 19, 2020
Juneteenth dates back to 1865, and it is a celebration specifically of the end of slavery in Texas, which was one of the last holdouts.
This is not a new holiday. But with the conversation we’re having now about racial injustice and American history, companies are paying attention to it.
David Paul Morris/Getty Images
40 years of CNN, and the birth of 24-hour news coverage

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin , Rose Conlon and Alex Schroeder
Jun 19, 2020
CNN's 40th birthday is an occasion to look back on how the network transformed news consumption.
"Look at what these 300 people who started CNN created back in 1980," says author Lisa Napoli. "News became the story itself, for better or for worse."
David McNew/Newsmakers
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director