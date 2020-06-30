Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Rents due tomorrow, tax returns due in two weeks
Jun 30, 2020

Housing groups say they are bracing for a wave of eviction notices. And the deadline to file your tax return this year is July 15, despite calls for another extension. Plus, what it's like to work as a contact tracer.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

With July rents due, renters brace for evictions

by Jasmine Garsd
Jun 30, 2020
According to the Urban Institute, nearly 20% of people who rent did not pay in June.
Many renters rights organizations are saying that government needs to step in, and help both renters and landlords stay afloat.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

July 15 is Tax Day. And the IRS isn't pushing it back any further.

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 30, 2020
Except for one or two exceptions: Victims of severe weather in parts of the South this past April will have until Oct. 15.
Despite calls to extend the deadline another three months, the IRS says tax returns are due July 15.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
COVID-19

What does a contact tracer's job entail?

by Rae Ellen Bichell
Jun 30, 2020
As states look for contact tracers to track potential coronavirus transmission, people with strong communication skills and an ability to work with people under stress are good candidates.
A contact tracer in Brussels. The U.S. could need as many as 100,000 of them to track potential coronavirus transmission.
Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

So Electric Lifelike

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

