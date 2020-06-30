Jun 30, 2020
Rents due tomorrow, tax returns due in two weeks
Housing groups say they are bracing for a wave of eviction notices. And the deadline to file your tax return this year is July 15, despite calls for another extension. Plus, what it's like to work as a contact tracer.
Stories From this episode
With July rents due, renters brace for evictions
According to the Urban Institute, nearly 20% of people who rent did not pay in June.
July 15 is Tax Day. And the IRS isn't pushing it back any further.
Except for one or two exceptions: Victims of severe weather in parts of the South this past April will have until Oct. 15.
What does a contact tracer's job entail?
As states look for contact tracers to track potential coronavirus transmission, people with strong communication skills and an ability to work with people under stress are good candidates.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
