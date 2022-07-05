Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Judge rules in favor of drug distributors in opioid lawsuit
Jul 5, 2022

Judge rules in favor of drug distributors in opioid lawsuit

In West Virginia, a federal judge has ruled in favor of three major drug distributors in a lawsuit over the opioid addiction epidemic. Two local governments had sued, arguing the distributors shared blame for the crisis, which has killed nearly half-a-million Americans. The re-emergence of coal in Europe – due to the saga over Russian gas – could mean setbacks when it comes to meeting global climate change goals.

Coal's comeback threatens global goals for fighting climate change

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Jarrett Dang
Jul 5, 2022
Countries are turning back to less expensive but carbon-heavy coal because of rising energy costs and Russia's war in Ukraine.
With the war in Ukraine restricting Europe's access to Russian energy, Germany is among the nations seeking alternative fuels for generating electricity, including more coal.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
