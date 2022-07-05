Judge rules in favor of drug distributors in opioid lawsuit
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
In West Virginia, a federal judge has ruled in favor of three major drug distributors in a lawsuit over the opioid addiction epidemic. Two local governments had sued, arguing the distributors shared blame for the crisis, which has killed nearly half-a-million Americans. The re-emergence of coal in Europe – due to the saga over Russian gas – could mean setbacks when it comes to meeting global climate change goals.
Segments From this episode
Coal's comeback threatens global goals for fighting climate change
Countries are turning back to less expensive but carbon-heavy coal because of rising energy costs and Russia's war in Ukraine.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director