JPMorgan sues former top exec linked to Jeffrey Epstein
Mar 9, 2023

JPMorgan sues former top exec linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Yahoo Finance
JPMorgan has opened a lawsuit against Jes Staley, a former top executive who was head of private banking at the company. We look into what's behind the lawsuit, and how it revolves around Staley's alleged ties to the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. And, we speak to the owner of a Latin music-focused record shop in Los Angeles about his story and the broader vinyl revival, which has accelerated in recent years as new demographic groups hop on the trend.

Segments From this episode

Inside JPMorgan's lawsuit against Epstein-linked former exec

Marketplace's Nova Safo has the details.
Listen Now
A window into LA's budding scene for Latin vinyl records

by Jarrett Dang and Erika Soderstrom
Mar 9, 2023
At Sonido del Valle in Boyle Heights, owner Rene Perez said Latin vinyl records are the main attraction, not just another section.
Sonido del Valle owner Rene Perez stands in front of a case of vinyl records for sale at his shop in Boyle Heights, CA.
Marketplace/Erika Soderstrom
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

