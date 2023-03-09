JPMorgan sues former top exec linked to Jeffrey Epstein

JPMorgan has opened a lawsuit against Jes Staley, a former top executive who was head of private banking at the company. We look into what's behind the lawsuit, and how it revolves around Staley's alleged ties to the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. And, we speak to the owner of a Latin music-focused record shop in Los Angeles about his story and the broader vinyl revival, which has accelerated in recent years as new demographic groups hop on the trend.