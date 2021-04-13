The era of the COVID lawsuit

Some of the increase for consumer prices that we're seeing today "will prove to be temporary"

That's according to Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel. U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March, the biggest increase since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6%. But Cleveland says it might be too early to draw sweeping conclusions about inflation. "The economy shut down a year ago. So prices, actually, in March, April and May of 2020 fell. And so as we proceed through April and May, we will have very easy year-on-year comparisons. The way central bankers think of inflation is a multiyear process. So it's prices going up year after year after year, not just a few months or a few quarters of price pressures."