Joe Biden and the business vote
Aug 21, 2020

How do the nation's business leaders feel about Joe Biden? Plus, data from Europe shows economic activity is looking worse in August than July. And, data showing a connection between sexual misconduct at companies and their poor financial performance.

Segments From this episode

A reminder that when COVID-19 cases surge, there is an almost instant economic effect

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more on the latest manufacturing numbers and other economic indicators from Europe.
Workplace sexual misconduct hurts company value, new data shows

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 21, 2020
Harassment and assault cases can damage reputation and drag down stock prices.
Former McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook is fighting with that company over relationships he had with subordinates.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
What do the wealthy think of Joe Biden's plan for taxes and economic rebuilding?

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 21, 2020
The private sector isn't necessarily "running scared," says Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Budapest Eskimos The Lushlife Project

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
