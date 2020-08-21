Aug 21, 2020
Joe Biden and the business vote
How do the nation's business leaders feel about Joe Biden? Plus, data from Europe shows economic activity is looking worse in August than July. And, data showing a connection between sexual misconduct at companies and their poor financial performance.
Segments From this episode
A reminder that when COVID-19 cases surge, there is an almost instant economic effect
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more on the latest manufacturing numbers and other economic indicators from Europe.
Workplace sexual misconduct hurts company value, new data shows
Harassment and assault cases can damage reputation and drag down stock prices.
What do the wealthy think of Joe Biden's plan for taxes and economic rebuilding?
The private sector isn't necessarily "running scared," says Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director