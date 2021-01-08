Jan 8, 2021
The jobs recovery is over for now
For the first month since April, the U.S. economy lost jobs in December. Plus, Biden taps nominees for the Departments of Commerce and Labor. And, at the current government auction, prices for 5G radio spectrum are through the roof.
Segments From this episode
The falling jobs numbers hit the restaurant sector especially hard
"Almost half a million job losses in leisure and hospitality, three-quarters of them at restaurants," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. The rest of the labor market, however, isn't doing quite as badly. "And, in fact, the highest-paying jobs in the goods-producing sector — manufacturing, construction and even in the oil-producing sector — they were quite strong."
Biden picks Rhode Island governor, Boston mayor for cabinet positions
President-elect Biden also nominated Isabel Guzman as head of the Small Business Administration.
Mobile, media giants submit record bids as 5G spectrum auction tops $78 billion
Mid-band frequencies are often described as the Goldilocks range of the spectrum, where 5G signals fly fast and far.
