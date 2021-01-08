UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The jobs recovery is over for now
Jan 8, 2021

For the first month since April, the U.S. economy lost jobs in December. Plus, Biden taps nominees for the Departments of Commerce and Labor. And, at the current government auction, prices for 5G radio spectrum are through the roof.

The falling jobs numbers hit the restaurant sector especially hard

"Almost half a million job losses in leisure and hospitality, three-quarters of them at restaurants," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. The rest of the labor market, however, isn't doing quite as badly. "And, in fact, the highest-paying jobs in the goods-producing sector — manufacturing, construction and even in the oil-producing sector — they were quite strong."
Biden picks Rhode Island governor, Boston mayor for cabinet positions

by David Brancaccio and Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 8, 2021
President-elect Biden also nominated Isabel Guzman as head of the Small Business Administration.
Gina Raimondo and Marty Walsh, both Democrats, are the commerce secretary and labor secretary picks, respectively.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc and Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Mobile, media giants submit record bids as 5G spectrum auction tops $78 billion

by Scott Tong
Jan 8, 2021
Mid-band frequencies are often described as the Goldilocks range of the spectrum, where 5G signals fly fast and far.
Most media and wireless behemoths — including Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Dish Network and Comcast — are betting on 5G to deliver next-generation phones, apps, entertainment and driverless vehicles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
