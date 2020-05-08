COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Worst jobs report since the government started keeping track
May 8, 2020

The U.S. lost 20.5 million jobs in April. The unemployment rate is at 14.7%. Native American tribes are grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases. Food banks at colleges and universities are seeing more and more students show up.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Native American tribes, facing COVID-19 surges, need more medical, financial aid

by Nova Safo
May 8, 2020
The federal government sent billions of dollars in aid this week, but tribes say it’s not enough.
COVID-19 cases in the Navajo Nation are expected to peak in the next week or two.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Colleges grapple with student food insecurity during COVID-19

by Peggy Lowe
May 8, 2020
Schools are trying to assess student needs through the summer, and possibly through the coming year
Anthony Maly, senior program manager in the University of Missouri-Kansas City Office of Student Involvement, unloads canned goods at the school’s food pantry.
Peggy Lowe/KCUC 89.3
