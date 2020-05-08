Donate today and get three virtual backgrounds as a bonus gift –
just for insiders like you!
May 8, 2020
Worst jobs report since the government started keeping track
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The U.S. lost 20.5 million jobs in April. The unemployment rate is at 14.7%. Native American tribes are grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases. Food banks at colleges and universities are seeing more and more students show up.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Native American tribes, facing COVID-19 surges, need more medical, financial aid
The federal government sent billions of dollars in aid this week, but tribes say it’s not enough.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
Colleges grapple with student food insecurity during COVID-19
Schools are trying to assess student needs through the summer, and possibly through the coming year
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow