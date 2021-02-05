I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Today’s the day for an update on jobs and pandemic relief
Feb 5, 2021

Today’s the day for an update on jobs and pandemic relief

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The latest official reading on unemployment during those dark days of January, and more on the massive new hiring needed for a long-term return to full employment. Plus, what a global computer chip shortage is doing to production in the auto industry. And, the future for Britian's Wall Street now that the U.K. has broken out of the EU.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

The economy won't recover until hiring kicks back into gear

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 5, 2021
Job openings are back to where they were a year ago. But the labor market needs more to recover.
A restaurant displays a "Now Hiring" sign amid the coronavirus pandemic, on August 4, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Automakers forced to cut production over chip shortage

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What Brexit means for London's financial center

The BBC's business editor Simon Jack reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Real Scared Copy

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Bars and restaurants brace for Super Bowl Sunday
COVID-19
Bars and restaurants brace for Super Bowl Sunday
Work expenses look a lot different when you're not going into the office
COVID-19
Work expenses look a lot different when you're not going into the office
Automakers are in line with Biden for new direction on climate, electric cars
Automakers are in line with Biden for new direction on climate, electric cars
What does the GameStop story mean for regular investors?
GameStop
What does the GameStop story mean for regular investors?