Feb 5, 2021
Today’s the day for an update on jobs and pandemic relief
The latest official reading on unemployment during those dark days of January, and more on the massive new hiring needed for a long-term return to full employment. Plus, what a global computer chip shortage is doing to production in the auto industry. And, the future for Britian's Wall Street now that the U.K. has broken out of the EU.
The economy won't recover until hiring kicks back into gear
Job openings are back to where they were a year ago. But the labor market needs more to recover.
Automakers forced to cut production over chip shortage
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
What Brexit means for London's financial center
The BBC's business editor Simon Jack reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director