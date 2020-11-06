Nov 6, 2020
OK news for the job market from October
Plus, social media companies swatting down election misinformation. And, the possibility of two runoff elections for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, and what that means for campaign money.
The job market is still in recovery, but it's also still losing momentum
The decline in unemployment has slowed since an early rebound from the first wave of COVID-19 shutdowns.
Facebook, Twitter and more crack down on violent rhetoric, election misinformation
Social media companies are now in the business of trying to swat down misinformation, as is clear from the 2020 election.
Runoff in Georgia Senate races would mean big spending
Candidates are likely to use money to double-down on TV and online advertising, and to get out the vote.
