OK news for the job market from October
Nov 6, 2020

OK news for the job market from October

Plus, social media companies swatting down election misinformation. And, the possibility of two runoff elections for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, and what that means for campaign money.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment 2020

The job market is still in recovery, but it's also still losing momentum

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 6, 2020
The decline in unemployment has slowed since an early rebound from the first wave of COVID-19 shutdowns.
The manufacturing and construction sectors have done pretty well throughout the pandemic, but But, jobs in travel, hotels and restaurants are still way down.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Elections 2020

Facebook, Twitter and more crack down on violent rhetoric, election misinformation

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Nov 6, 2020
Social media companies are now in the business of trying to swat down misinformation, as is clear from the 2020 election.
Since Election Day, Twitter has put about a third of President Donald Trump’s tweets behind a fact-check label.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Elections 2020

Runoff in Georgia Senate races would mean big spending

by Justin Ho
Nov 6, 2020
Candidates are likely to use money to double-down on TV and online advertising, and to get out the vote.
The runoff races in Georgia will likely focus on people who voted third-party in the general election.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Go It Alone Beck

