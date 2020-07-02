Jul 2, 2020
The job market got better in June, but the numbers are from before renewed shutdowns
Nearly 5 million people found work in June, and the unemployment rate dropped to about 11%. But, there's already concern about a July setback. Plus, reimagining the economy with Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation.
Stories From this episode
Unemployment dropped again in June. But the numbers are from before renewed COVID-19 shutdowns.
In other words, these June numbers might not tell the whole story as the U.S. sees unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 infections.
How the president of the Ford Foundation would reimagine the economy
“We begin first by asking the question: Why is there so much inequality in our society?” Darren Walker says.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
