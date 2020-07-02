Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The job market got better in June, but the numbers are from before renewed shutdowns
Jul 2, 2020

Nearly 5 million people found work in June, and the unemployment rate dropped to about 11%. But, there's already concern about a July setback. Plus, reimagining the economy with Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Unemployment dropped again in June. But the numbers are from before renewed COVID-19 shutdowns.

by Nova Safo , Erika Beras and Alex Schroeder
Jul 2, 2020
In other words, these June numbers might not tell the whole story as the U.S. sees unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 infections.
The unemployment rate has dropped to 11%. And 4.8 million more people were on American payrolls in June compared to May.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Reimagining the Economy

How the president of the Ford Foundation would reimagine the economy

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jul 2, 2020
“We begin first by asking the question: Why is there so much inequality in our society?” Darren Walker says.
"Inequality makes people believe that the systems that are supposed to serve them are rigged — are designed by we privileged Americans to benefit us, at their expense," Darren Walker said.
Courtesy of the Ford Foundation
