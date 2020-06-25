Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Bayer’s $10 billion settlement over Roundup
Jun 25, 2020

Bayer’s $10 billion settlement over Roundup

One of the largest product-liability settlements ever takes shape. Will the U.S. be able to sustain an improvement in reducing unemployment? Nike's earnings, and its support for Black Lives Matter. How the pandemic is testing the foster care system.

Bayer reaches $10 billion settlement in Roundup cancer lawsuits

by David Brancaccio , Scott Tong and Alex Schroeder
Jun 25, 2020
Bayer, which acquired Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, is trying to settle all claims, present and future.
The herbicide Roundup has been a blockbuster weedkiller, but plaintiffs say it causes a certain cancer and several juries have agreed.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Nike's brand burnished by its affiliation with Colin Kaepernick

by Andy Uhler
Jun 25, 2020
According to a recent Harris poll, Nike’s reputation with the general public has strengthened over the past two years.
There’s been renewed interest in Nike’s commercials featuring brand ambassador quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Those first ran in September of 2018.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

How the pandemic is testing the foster care system

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 25, 2020
The whole system has practically ground to a halt. Once the pandemic is over, a flood of children could enter foster care.
Government data shows that after the Great Recession, the number of kids entering foster care rose for five years. And the system couldn't handle it.
Getty Images
Music from the episode

North Wing Shingo Sekiguchi

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director