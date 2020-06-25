Jun 25, 2020
Bayer’s $10 billion settlement over Roundup
One of the largest product-liability settlements ever takes shape. Will the U.S. be able to sustain an improvement in reducing unemployment? Nike's earnings, and its support for Black Lives Matter. How the pandemic is testing the foster care system.
Stories From this episode
Bayer reaches $10 billion settlement in Roundup cancer lawsuits
Bayer, which acquired Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, is trying to settle all claims, present and future.
Nike's brand burnished by its affiliation with Colin Kaepernick
According to a recent Harris poll, Nike’s reputation with the general public has strengthened over the past two years.
How the pandemic is testing the foster care system
The whole system has practically ground to a halt. Once the pandemic is over, a flood of children could enter foster care.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director