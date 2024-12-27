Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Invest in the public service journalism you rely on by making a tax-deductible gift before the end of the year! Support Marketplace Today!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Job market churn? We ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
Dec 27, 2024

Job market churn? We ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
gorodenkoff/Getty Images
We could soon enter a new age of technology disrupting careers thanks to developments in artificial intelligence.

Segments From this episode

Americans have plenty of gift card dollars to spend after the holidays

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 27, 2024
More than 40% of Americans have an unused gift card, according to Bankrate.
More than 40% of Americans have an unused gift card, according to Bankrate.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Job churn has been at historic lows. AI could change that.

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Dec 27, 2024
Leaders need to develop a safety net that will help displaced workers find good jobs, says senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
napong rattanaraktiya/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:31 AM PST
8:49
3:07 AM PST
9:37
Dec 26, 2024
28:58
Dec 24, 2024
25:37
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
It's officially retail returns season
It's officially retail returns season
Netflix bets big on Christmas NFL streaming
Netflix bets big on Christmas NFL streaming
What becomes of the brokenhearted? They hire a coach and go on a retreat.
What becomes of the brokenhearted? They hire a coach and go on a retreat.
Car sales, prices tick up as more Americans think it's time to buy
Car sales, prices tick up as more Americans think it's time to buy