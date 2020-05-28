May 28, 2020
Job losses hit households with children especially hard
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some people are starting to get rehired as states reopen, but, overall, we're not hiring enough to offset the extraordinary magnitude of job losses. The history of the U.S. unemployment benefits system. And, Disney World's plan to reopen this summer.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Disney World has plans to reopen this summer — but no hugging Mickey or Goofy
Closing Disney's theme parks has cost the company about a billion dollars, and that's not even accounting for April and May.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.