Job losses hit households with children especially hard
May 28, 2020

Some people are starting to get rehired as states reopen, but, overall, we're not hiring enough to offset the extraordinary magnitude of job losses. The history of the U.S. unemployment benefits system. And, Disney World's plan to reopen this summer.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Disney World has plans to reopen this summer — but no hugging Mickey or Goofy

by Nova Safo
May 28, 2020
Closing Disney's theme parks has cost the company about a billion dollars, and that's not even accounting for April and May.
The new Disney World will feature masks, temperature checks at the gate and no character meet-and-greets.
Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Calcium Bertholet, Elior

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

