Jun 5, 2020
Where job losses are most concentrated
This week, the Labor Department listed the cities that have been hardest hit by layoffs. The president has a new executive order, allowing federal agencies to bypass some environmental laws. What drives theft and vandalism during protests?
Cities that rely heavily on tourism hit hardest by COVID-19 job losses
April figures show communities that rely on manufacturing are also hurt by job losses, but they may see improvement more quickly.
What makes people want to smash windows or destroy property?
Researchers say underlying factors, such as people's relationships with police and with communities, can contribute to destructive behavior in the midst of unrest.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
