Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Where job losses are most concentrated
Jun 5, 2020

Where job losses are most concentrated

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
This week, the Labor Department listed the cities that have been hardest hit by layoffs. The president has a new executive order, allowing federal agencies to bypass some environmental laws. What drives theft and vandalism during protests?

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Cities that rely heavily on tourism hit hardest by COVID-19 job losses

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 5, 2020
April figures show communities that rely on manufacturing are also hurt by job losses, but they may see improvement more quickly.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

What makes people want to smash windows or destroy property?

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 5, 2020
Researchers say underlying factors, such as people's relationships with police and with communities, can contribute to destructive behavior in the midst of unrest.
A member of the Pennsylvania National Guard outside a boarded Target store in Philadelphia Wednesday.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference