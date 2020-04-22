As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 22, 2020
Racial disparities among those losing jobs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The worst job and income losses are happening to black and Hispanic workers. Netflix added nearly 16 million new customers in the first quarter. Earnings for pizza delivery companies are expected to be flat or up a bit.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Studies show financial pain from COVID-19 is not spread equally
Black and Hispanic workers are seeing the worst job and income losses.
COVID-19
Everybody's watching: Netflix sees subscriber surge of 16 million with COVID-19 lockdowns
The company says it has enough new content for months to come.
COVID-19
Pizza companies vie for bigger slice of COVID-19 dine-at-home business
Domino's earnings may start to paint a picture of how competitive the company is in an industry now betting on contactless delivery.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow