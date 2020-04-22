COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Racial disparities among those losing jobs
Apr 22, 2020

Racial disparities among those losing jobs

The worst job and income losses are happening to black and Hispanic workers. Netflix added nearly 16 million new customers in the first quarter. Earnings for pizza delivery companies are expected to be flat or up a bit.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Studies show financial pain from COVID-19 is not spread equally

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 22, 2020
Black and Hispanic workers are seeing the worst job and income losses.
About 61% of Hispanic households have suffered a partial or total job loss, compared with 44% of black, and 38% of white households.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Everybody's watching: Netflix sees subscriber surge of 16 million with COVID-19 lockdowns

by Nova Safo
Apr 22, 2020
The company says it has enough new content for months to come.
Netflix expects future quarters will see waning growth, as social distancing measures are eased.
Netflix via Getty Images
COVID-19

Pizza companies vie for bigger slice of COVID-19 dine-at-home business

by Scott Tong
Apr 22, 2020
Domino's earnings may start to paint a picture of how competitive the company is in an industry now betting on contactless delivery.
Domino's pizza is in the middle of hiring 10,000 drivers.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Universal Mind Control (UMC) Common

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

