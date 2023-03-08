Support reporters like Kimberly Adams who work to amplify women’s voices in business and economics.
JetBlue-Spirit deal gets into antitrust trouble
The Department of Justice has filed suit to halt the merger between JetBlue and budget carrier Spirit Airlines, which allegedly violates antitrust rules. The University of Michigan's Erik Gordon joins us to break down the cases that will likely be argued by either side. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is back on Capitol Hill today to testify about the state of the economy, this time to the House of Representatives. And, a look at the latest jobs report from payroll processor ADP with Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund.
Segments From this episode
Fed Chair spooks markets with inflation reality check
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
A higher-than-expected jobs showing
Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, breaks down what's in the ADP jobs report.
Justice Department files antitrust case against Spirit merger
Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan, explains what's behind the suit.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC