JetBlue-Spirit deal gets into antitrust trouble
Mar 8, 2023

JetBlue-Spirit deal gets into antitrust trouble

The Department of Justice has filed suit to halt the merger between JetBlue and budget carrier Spirit Airlines, which allegedly violates antitrust rules. The University of Michigan's Erik Gordon joins us to break down the cases that will likely be argued by either side. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is back on Capitol Hill today to testify about the state of the economy, this time to the House of Representatives. And, a look at the latest jobs report from payroll processor ADP with Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

