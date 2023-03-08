JetBlue-Spirit deal gets into antitrust trouble

The Department of Justice has filed suit to halt the merger between JetBlue and budget carrier Spirit Airlines, which allegedly violates antitrust rules. The University of Michigan's Erik Gordon joins us to break down the cases that will likely be argued by either side. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is back on Capitol Hill today to testify about the state of the economy, this time to the House of Representatives. And, a look at the latest jobs report from payroll processor ADP with Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund.