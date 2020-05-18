COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Economic recovery could last through 2021, Powell says
May 18, 2020

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell thinks it might take until the end of 2021 for the economy to recover. Auto companies take steps to protect workers as car factories reopen. What's it like to be hired remotely during this pandemic?

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Economic recovery "may take some time to gain momentum," Fed Chair says

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
May 18, 2020
It may take until the end of 2021 for the economy to recover, Jerome Powell said Sunday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says there's "really no limit" to what the central bank can do with lending programs.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
COVID-19

As carmakers restart factories, they look at steps to protect workers from COVID-19

by Erika Beras
May 18, 2020
Among the steps General Motors says it will take: providing additional protective gear, and taking workers' temperatures when they arrive.
There are about 1,500 workers on a typical shift in a car factory, according to one industry analyst.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
COVID-19

What it's like starting a new job from home during the COVID-19 pandemic

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 18, 2020
There's more to onboarding than just training. The social component is more difficult right now.
Starting a new job during these times involves a lot of video chat.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Simmer Hayley Williams

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

