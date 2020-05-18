May 18, 2020
Economic recovery could last through 2021, Powell says
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell thinks it might take until the end of 2021 for the economy to recover. Auto companies take steps to protect workers as car factories reopen. What's it like to be hired remotely during this pandemic?
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Economic recovery "may take some time to gain momentum," Fed Chair says
It may take until the end of 2021 for the economy to recover, Jerome Powell said Sunday.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
As carmakers restart factories, they look at steps to protect workers from COVID-19
Among the steps General Motors says it will take: providing additional protective gear, and taking workers' temperatures when they arrive.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
What it's like starting a new job from home during the COVID-19 pandemic
There's more to onboarding than just training. The social component is more difficult right now.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
We’re in this together.