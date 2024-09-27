Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

ABOUT SHOW
Japan’s ruling party picks next PM
Sep 27, 2024

Japan’s ruling party picks next PM

Japan's next Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Japan’s ruling party has elected Shigeru Ishiba as its new leader, positioning the political veteran as the country's next prime minister.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

