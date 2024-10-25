Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Japan’s election could bring more uncertainty
Oct 25, 2024

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Japan's snap election takes place on Sunday, just a month after Shigeru Ishiba took over as Prime Minister. A look at why it could bring more uncertainty.

Oct 25, 2024
