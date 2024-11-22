Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Japan’s big economy boost
Nov 22, 2024

Japan’s big economy boost

Kyodo News via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Japan unveils a $140 billion stimulus plan to tackle inflation and boost the economy. And Australia considers restricting social media use for kids under the age of 16.

